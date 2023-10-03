Frank Lampard open to Rangers job after being included among candidates to replace Michael Beale

Lampard has been taking a break from the game since being sacked by Everton - Getty Images/Angel Martinez

Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Rangers about their vacant manager position as the club starts the process of finding a permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

Former Chelsea and Everton head coach Lampard is believed to be among the initial list of candidates Rangers are hoping to speak to before settling on a shortlist after Graham Potter made it clear he is not interested in the post.

Other names in the frame are AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen, who was born in London and has dual English and Dutch nationality, and Philippe Clement, who most recently coached Monaco before being sacked in June.

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, who is currently in charge of Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos, has also been linked with the succeeding Beale but it is the name of Lampard that is perhaps the most intriguing.

Lampard is currently on a break after being sacked by Everton in January, but is understood to be ready to consider jobs if they are the right project for him.

The 45-year-old has always had an affinity for Rangers, which became public when he sat among the club’s fans for the 2008 Uefa Cup final against Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester. He also once described a friendly appearance at Ibrox as “the best friendly” he had ever played in.

Despite that affinity, however, Lampard would need to be sure of the situation at Rangers and the club’s plans for the future, having already experienced a highly difficult situation at Everton.

Rangers have experienced success by appointing a former England midfielder in the past after Steven Gerrard won the SPL during his time in charge of the club and Lampard would be a similarly high-profile appointment.

But the Scottish club also want to speak to the likes of Jansen, Clement and Muscat before deciding on a shortlist of candidates to put through another round of interviews aimed at making an appointment.

Demonstrating the size of the task at Rangers is the fact that the £15 million spent by Beale this summer was viewed as a relative ‘fortune’ north of the border and the club do not currently have a director of football.

Beale was allowed to make nine signings in the summer, but only goalkeeper Jack Butland has been considered a success so far as Rangers have lost three SPL games, including an Old Firm derby against Celtic, and were knocked out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven.

Lampard has managed Derby County, who he took to the Championship play-offs, Chelsea, who reached the FA Cup final and qualified for the Champions League under him following a transfer ban, and Everton, who he kept in the Premier League.

Appearing on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports this week, Lampard revealed that he feels recharged from his time out of management but it is understood he is now ready to work again if the right opportunity presents itself.

Lampard said: “I think it’s important that you try and find the time out of the game to recharge a bit and enjoy things you don’t get the chance to do when you’re working.

“‘There’s a balance of feeling fortunate of working in the Premier League, the expectations are great from the outside, any manager puts an expectation on themselves.

“It’s not always easy because you want to be the best you can be but when you’re out of a job that’s your time to come away, take some perspective and realise family is the real positive of that side.”