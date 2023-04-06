Frank Lampard offers to help guide Chelsea owners amid growing criticism: ‘I know the club’

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard is ready to be a sounding board for Chelsea’s owners after making his return to Stamford Bridge.

The club-record goalscorer was announced as the club’s caretaker manager on Thursday having been sacked in 2021 by the previous Roman Abramovich regime.

Chelsea have since been bought out by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but their vision has not gone to plan so far, with the club languishing in 11th place and having sacked Graham Potter, their first managerial appointment.

Speaking just minutes after being unveiled, Lampard stated that he is ready for any conversation that helps his beloved Chelsea: “If the owners, people that work here, decision-makers, medical, kit men and anybody wants to speak to me about anything: my job here is to try and affect it positively.

“If I know before, great. But this club wants to move forward so it’s a case of how can we get better? I will be absolutely happy to have all those conversations. But my priority is trying to get results on the pitch.”

Currently, there is no expectation that Lampard will remain at the club beyond the agreed period that runs until the end of the season. He is likely to be replaced by a new manager with a process ongoing to appoint a longer term replacement for Graham Potter.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are the frontrunners although nothing is decided or close.

It’s a situation that Lampard is comfortable with having had conversations with co-owner Behdad Eghbali and the co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

He added: “The conversations I have had with the decision-makers and people running the club have all been really positive.

“You get an understanding of a club that has a vision and wants to move forward, now of course this is about people and people working in the right direction and collaborating and talking and trying to find the right way. That’s the sense I’ve had coming here.

“Of course at the moment we are in a position where it is part of the process. That’s fine. I keep saying the same thing but I’m ready to play my part in that process and I would be very honest and open with everybody. I know the club, I think that’s a positive coming into this role now.”

The question remains: what’s in it for Lampard? He has a unique bond with Chelsea but having been sacked by Everton in January this is a chance to show that he can coach again at the highest level.

When asked about whether he is keen to change the conversation after his struggles in Merseyside, he admitted there is a “professional ego” element to his return, he added: “Maybe, but I think to do your work about what the opinions may be about it.

“Is it your opinion Antonio Conte is a bad manager when he has just left Tottenham? Is your opinion that Thomas Tuchel is a bad manager when he leaves Chelsea? I think the reality is always wherever it is in the middle.

“We see it and that changes a lot. I understand your point, also from a selfish point [of view] I want to do my best in this period because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be.

“I see that, I feel it but I can’t control it. I understand your point. I want to be as good as possible. I want that feeling. I want that feeling of managing here, winning some games because there’s nothing better. There’s no doubt about it. That’s why I am here.”