Frank Lampard issues bleak assessment of Everton’s problems as pressure mounts

Frank Lampard looks frustrated as Everton crash to defeat

Everton manager Frank Lampard said he does not need or want a vote of confidence from the Goodison Park hierarchy as he painted a stark picture of the challenge facing whoever is tasked with dragging the club away from the relegation zone.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has offered no public support to Lampard since Tuesday’s demoralising 4-1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion amid a growing expectation the former England midfielder will be sacked once a replacement is found.

Ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United, Lampard made an impassioned attempt to demonstrate that he retains the drive and confidence to lead the club through their rebuilding process, arguing tough days lie ahead whoever leads the side. Fan sites and supporters’ groups have written to Moshiri demanding he ‘make sweeping changes at Chair, board anf executive levels’.

“I don’t need a vote of confidence. I genuinely don’t,” said Lampard. “I don’t think it would mean much. I have had private conversations behind the scenes and they are the important ones. I am also a big boy. I know how this world works. I am not presuming anything. I am preparing for Man United.

“I came here with my eyes wide open. I do not fear anything. The reality was clear last year. We were in a relegation fight when I got here. Then there is a reality in the summer when Richarlison moves on and we start to rebuild the squad. You can’t replace those goals unless you go to certain levels and we were not able to get there. That is the reality. I can be blunt about it. I don’t need to hide behind anything. When it is like that you have to fight to get every ounce from everything to get the time to improve.

“The reality is clear. People talk about Everton and say they have never gone down for years and they should never go down. That is not the case anymore. We have to be real, show it and do it, like we did in the run-in last season.

“I remember sitting here last season and seeing on Sky News my job was under threat after [losing to] Burnley. Does it look different this season? Yes, because you start a season, have a pre-season, bring in a few players.

“But does the Premier League look different around us, too? Yes. Nottingham Forest have come up and spent £150 million. I do not want to pick on them as an individual club, but my broader point is everyone is trying to improve in their own way. We are trying to fight and improve in our way with, at times, different parameters to everyone else. I feel I can say these things because I need to say them. I just need to work and not worry what the pressure is or [about] the opinions I can’t control.”

After keeping the club up last season, Lampard feels he has proven himself equipped to do it again.

“We managed to have an incredible time together, it sounds soppy or whatever you want to say, to stay up,” he said. “I lived that moment with the fans. I went home and had a glass of wine that night [was] thinking ‘this is where the work begins and it is going to be a tough journey’. The elation of surviving the relegation battle was all well and good but the reality was there was a lot of work to do from there because, why were we in that battle? I feel we are in that process. I am not silly, we need results and we want to stay in the league.”

Over the past two years Everton’s spending has been restricted by the need to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules – a legacy of the excessive spending of some of Lampard’s predecessors – while striker Richarlison was sold and not replaced with the same quality.

Lampard suffered a fresh blow on Thursday with the news that full-back Nathan Patterson had been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

“Richarlison leaving was a big deal because he was a big source of goals,” said Lampard. “He is Brazil’s No 9 now and had a character that the fans really related to.

“The market for strikers to replace Richarlison has always been difficult and in that sense it wasn’t quite there for us. If we make reactions like have maybe happened previously – and bring in players who are not going to help the club and are then here as your player – that is not a way of moving forward, either. You want to recruit the right type of player, especially at the top end of the pitch. It is not an easy situation and when Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is fit we know we have a top-level No 9.

“Unfortunately, Dominic hasn’t been fit for a big part of the season and that has been an issue.

“I take my responsibility as manager. There are a lot of things at play. We had a strategic review of the club for a reason. I would be Superman if I was in charge of every department. We all know our roles. I don’t know where we should finish in the league, but getting to where we want to be is a process.”