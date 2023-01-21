Frank Lampard - Frank Lampard may go but is he really Everton's problem? - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has a useful coat of armour in his battle to avoid becoming the sixth casualty of Farhad Moshiri’s catastrophic Goodison reign. It takes the form of the Everton hierarchy.

There is an expectation Lampard will be sacked if he loses to West Ham United this weekend, but that ignores the complicated reality that Everton’s decision-makers have compromised the authority and trust required to legitimise such a decision. Given the choice, Evertonians want changes at the top before another in the dug-out.

Last weekend’s post-match demonstrations and the club’s heightened security response to them was a tipping point in what was already a toxic relationship between Everton’s board and the fans, executives absent at the defeat to Southampton amid club advice which, given the lack of police input, critics argue was ‘sexed up’.

That means while most of Lampard’s predecessors could not survive hostile fan reactions to dispiriting results and performances, the prevailing view is that changing the coach is like treating another temporary wound rather than the source of recurring, excruciating pain.

Caught in the middle of a cyclone, Lampard has conducted himself with dignity rather than assume the demeanour of a condemned man. Ahead of the visit to the London Stadium, he was invited to accept the numerous mitigating circumstances for his and team’s perilous position. He refused, although the most telling moment during his pre-match press conference was his effusive praise of West Ham’s new signing Danny Ings, a striker Lampard wanted to sign.

He might have been equally complimentary about Leeds’ latest recruit Georginio Rutter, or Brentford’s new signing Kevin Schade, both of whom were Everton targets. The subtext about Lampard being denied the attacking weapons he needs was obvious, but when asked if he was working with both hands tied behind his back, Lampard kept his counsel.

“I can't answer that question and I don't want to answer in a way,” he said.

“Of course we are all watching Sky Sports News every day [seeing players sign for other clubs]. It’s on at breakfast all the time. We are aware of it. But we shouldn’t cast our eye too much on it. We have to focus on what we have got here.”

Other managers would be more open in pointing out the tough circumstances in which they are operating, Lampard was told.

“Well, we are all different aren't we? I don't think about things. I have my ways,” he said.

“I try to be as natural as I can be here and how I deal with things. And again that is part of the challenge of being a Premier League manager.”

In his most passionate defence of his work over his 12-month reign, Lampard argued there was little more he could have done. But there was also a suspiciously retrospective tone where one could imagine if this was his last pre-match briefing as Everton manager, he wanted it known he will be a better coach for the experience.

“I've absolutely given it everything that I can and it's not one for me to analyse all the circumstances,” he said.

“I've been given an opportunity to work at a great club and I don't want to sound too philosophical now – because it’s not like a podcast or something – but everything is a good challenge and opportunity.

“I've had one of the most amazing nights of my footballing career against Crystal Palace [when Everton stayed up last season], learnt a lot about myself, about coaching and about living in this area of England, which I'd never lived or worked in before.

“I've got my own opinions on things obviously, but I think it would be really a lot for me to sit here and make statements because when I came into it I also had an understanding of what the job was, the size of the club and all the positive things and then some things that were maybe going to be taxing.

“Maybe I would have handled it differently before this job. Maybe I handled it differently at Chelsea or Derby or whatever. I have my way of going about things and the reality is that when I get asked questions here I don't say everything because that is also part of the responsibility of the job to keep certain things private and keep working out of respect.”

That Lampard has survived this long with the team in 19th place following the shocking performance against Brighton and Hove Albion and home defeat to Southampton underlines the erratic nature of Everton’s leadership, many justly arguing that five of his predecessors were dismissed with the team in a stronger position.

Another loss to a relegation rival will increase the despair, especially if high quality reinforcements are not forthcoming.

When he arrived a year ago, Lampard’s enthusiasm and ability to unite the fanbase offered hope. Where does that come from now?

“I’m probably seeing the same signs as Nathan Jones, [Julen] Lopetegui, Jesse Marsch and Steve Cooper. We are all in the same position. There are two or three points between seven clubs,” said Lampard.