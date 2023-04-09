Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante fitness ahead of Real Madrid clash

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is expected to be fit to face Real Madrid.

Kante made his first start in almost seven months in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool, after missing the majority of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old was not in the Chelsea squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves but caretaker manager Frank Lampard has confirmed he was “rested”.

Kante is set to train next week and be available for the huge Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday before the return leg at Stamford Bridge on April 11.

“We have to protect a couple of the players in the squad,” said Lampard after the Wolves defeat.

Mason Mount is a doubt to face Real Madrid after he missed the Wolves game after aggravating an injury in training.

Lampard said: "Mason has always been a fantastic player for me.

"I know he’s had a few injury problems so it’ll be important for me to speak to him about that and find out where he’s at.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to watch him, and other players like Reece James, Tammy Abraham and [Fikayo] Tomori to go on and be huge players here or elsewhere.

"But I know what I get from Mason. I just want to see him perform on the pitch. "We have a good relationship. We talk a lot. He’s been a huge player for Chelsea."