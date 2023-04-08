Frank Lampard hits out at Chelsea squad for lack of aggression at Wolves - ‘If you’re worried then don’t come’

Frank Lampard criticised Chelsea’s lack of aggression after they lost 1-0 to Wolves in his first match back in the dugout as interim manager.

The Blues put in another concerning performance, losing at Molineux thanks to Matheus Nunes’s first-half wonder strike. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his long-awaited return to action as a substitute, but he — like his teammates — couldn’t inspire the Blues to find the net.

Defeat left Chelsea 11th in the Premier League, well clear of the drop zone but a seismic 17 points off the top four.

“I think it’s a big task in managing Chelsea Football Club,” Lampard said of the weeks ahead of him. “We know we are not in the [position we want to be in. I was aware of that and didn’t expect to solve everything in one day.

“It was a performance where, if you really analyse it, I think you have to have more aggression in a Premier League game. They’re [Wolves] a team that are fighting for their Premier League lives.”

Speaking about the on-field issues that have plagued Chelsea’s abject campaign, Lampard admitted: “It was interesting to see, in many ways. I’m here to help with that. Four or five days ago I was planning different stuff, so that part feels surreal. I really appreciate being back. I’m disappointed we couldn’t give the fans a win on my first game back. But we go again on Wednesday in the Champions League. We’re very excited about that.”

Asked whether it concerns him that his players lack aggression, he replied: “If you’re worried then don’t come. It’s an absolute carrot for them when they sign for Chelsea. I’m not saying that this side doesn’t have aggression.

“It’s just bringing it together. We were up against a team that were very aggressive today and maybe there were some second balls that we weren’t quite at. And I don’t mind saying it, because you have to [acknowledge] it to deal with it.”

Chelsea must dust themselves off quickly because they face Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie on Wednesday.