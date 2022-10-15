Frank Lampard hits back at Richarlison as Tottenham star prepares for Everton reunion

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has dismissed Richarlison’s claims that Everton lack ambition as the Tottenham star prepares to face his old club on Saturday.

Richarlison joined Spurs in a £60million deal last summer and in a recent interview revealed a reason for Everton exit was a perceived lack of ambition at Goodison Park.

“I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there,” said the Brazilian. “It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.”

But Lampard has hit back at Richarlison ahead of their reunion this weekend.

“I love Richy,’ said Lampard. “Every club is relative, this club has spent a lot of money over the last five, six, seven years, so ambition can be measured in different ways.

“The history of this club, the First Division titles we have won, the FA Cups we have won, all those things come into the conversation.

“If you’re talking about the here and now, I’m certainly ambitious. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t. I’m trying to build something.

“It’s clear to see Tottenham are in the Champions League and we’re not. In simple terms, that’s it. I think that was probably his point and when you get asked, those things can be translated in different ways.

“I think it’s a non-important question and answer, it’s done. We all wish Richy well. It’s a nice situation for a player to leave a good with a good feeling.

“He left with dignity, he left with his head held high with his team-mates, myself, the fans, the club. He gave everything for this club.

“The fans respected the work ethic and quality he brought here, his team-mates respected that. He moves on and we certainly move on.”