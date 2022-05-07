Frank Lampard focusing on next challenge as reality bites after Goodison boost

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Markham, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits it did not take long for reality to kick in after the relegation-threatened side’s morale-boosting win over Chelsea last weekend.

Despite making it 10 points from the last 12 available at home the Toffees were still two points from safety, with a match in hand.

And with two away matches to come next, on Sunday at Leicester and next weekend at second-bottom Watford, Lampard knows his side have to find a way to do something they have not done in the Premier League since August – win away from Goodison Park.

“There was a nice bounce and feeling for everybody after beating Chelsea but reality kicks in a day later,” he said.

“The next games are the most important and they are away games, where we haven’t performed as well as we want all season.

“It is a different challenge now against a fantastic team away from home, where we’ve struggled for results, then we face Watford.

“I have to try to get us in the best possible shape for those games. The players have to retain that nature that makes us difficult to play and score against.

“We have a group of players who are hungry and fighting and that has to stay and get better.”

Roared on by a raucous Goodison, Everton were everything they had to be against Chelsea – positive, committed and organised.

But without 37,000 fans behind them at the King Power Stadium the challenge presented is somewhat different and requires the players to drum up their own motivation.

“We showed fantastic spirit and work ethic and gave a fantastic performance last week,” added Lampard.

“There was a really good collective feeling of players and fans and the stadium all being together.

“In our position, we need everyone to work in the same direction, it makes you so much stronger, and we felt that.

“The fans showed their passion and desire and the players have to reflect that on the pitch.

“We did that – and it is important we sustain it.”

The Everton manager admitted to “prodding” some of his players about their own form and how it could affect the club’s predicament and got the result he wanted.

He has not ruled out similar words prior to Leicester.

“It was very important (before Chelsea) that the players understood our position and what they could do individually to help us out of it,” he said.

“They are long weeks before the games (so) some days you come away from players… on other days they have to really focus on what is at hand.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Lindholm scores, Markstrom gets shutout in Flames' 1-0 win over Stars to start series

    CALGARY — One goal and a Jacob Markstrom shutout was enough for the Calgary Flames to take an early lead in their playoff series with the Dallas Stars. Lindholm scored a power-play goal in the first period and Markstrom stopped 16 shots Tuesday in Calgary's 1-0 win over Dallas. Game 2 in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal is Thursday in Calgary before heading to American Airlines Center for Saturday's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4. Markstrom earned his second career playoff shutout in front

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Former LPGA player Salimah Mussani named Golf Canada's new women's head coach

    OAKVILLE, Ont. — Salimah Mussani was named Golf Canada's new women’s head coach on Friday and will oversee the development of Canada’s top female amateur and professional golfers. Mussani assumes the role after serving as Team Canada's assistant coach under Tristan Mullally, who transitioned into the role of national talent identification director as part of Golf Canada's changes to its player development program. "I am extremely honoured and grateful to have this opportunity to lead our women’s

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc