Frank Lampard encouraging Ben Chilwell to get among the goals for Chelsea

Ben Chilwell says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is encouraging him to get amongst the goals with his new club.

The England full-back, who joined the Blues from Leicester for £45million over the summer, has two goals and two assists in five Premier League appearances so far this season, having only registered four assists in more than 120 outings for Leicester.

Chilwell missed the start of the campaign with an injury which had overlapped from last season, but started on a high with a goal and assist on his League debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace.

Under Lampard and his staff, and with the cover of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in midfield, Chilwell says he is keen to contribute more in the final third.

"The manager and the coaching staff are always telling me to get in at the back post and get up there and score more goals and get more assists," he told Chelsea’s website. "I can’t be happy just to put crosses in, but want to score and get more assists. I have tried to add that to my game this season.

"Defensively, playing alongside the likes of Thiago Silva, Zoum [Kurt Zouma], Reece [James], Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta], Edou [Mendy] behind, everyone that’s been there has been brilliant.

"When you’re playing with people around you who you are confident in, it gives you more confidence in the way you play. I feel like I have found it comfortable because of how everyone has been with me.

"You have to pick and choose your moments [to get forward]. What I have found that is brilliant is when I do get forward at the back post and I turn round, I have got Mason there covering me, N’Golo [Kante], Jorginho, they are covering me, and then you’ve got Thiago and Zoum who eat everything up at the back.

"I know when I do get forward the players behind me are doing a brilliant job in terms of stopping the counter-attack."

