Frank Lampard holds talks over Chelsea job, reports
Frank Lampard has held talks with Chelsea about returning to the club as manager, the Daily Mirror reports.
Lampard - Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer - impressed during his first season in management, leading Derby County to the playoff final where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.
The former England midfielder was spotted in London with former teammate Didier Drogba, who is now a Chelsea ambassador.
Current Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, despite leading the club to a third-place finish and winning the Europa League in his first season in England.
Sarri is set to replace Massimiliano Allegri - who has also been linked with Chelsea - at Italian champions Juventus.
Lampard’s success at Derby was achieved with a team of young players on loan from Premier League clubs.
Two of Derby’s standout performers, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomuri, belong to Chelsea.
And it’s the 40-year-old’s success with young players which is thought to appeal to Chelsea, who are currently under a transfer embargo which will prevent them from signing new players.
That could mean first-team opportunities for the likes of Mount and Tomuri, as well as other youngsters like Tammy Abraham - who scored 26 goals on loan at Villa in the Championship.
Featured from our writers:
‘I was days away from suicide’ - Former cricket star reveals mental health struggles