Frank Lampard in advanced talks to become new Coventry City manager

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is in advanced talks about taking over as Coventry City manager, according to talkSPORT.

The Sky Blues are on the market for a new manager after parting ways with long-serving manager Mark Robins last week, ending a seven-year partnership.

The club’s decision to sack Robins came after a disappointing start to the season that left Coventry sitting 17th in the Championship.

While the move drew criticism from fans and former managers, including Neil Warnock, Coventry are pushing forward to secure a replacement.

They have used the international break to assess their options, and Lampard has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Robins at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry owner Doug King acknowledged the club’s interest in the former England international but maintained that no final decision had been made yet.

Lampard has been out of work since his interim spell at Chelsea ended in 2023.

Before that, he managed Everton, where he was dismissed in January 2023 with the club in 19th place in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is also reported to have applied for the Coventry job.

The Dutchman served as assistant manager to Erik ten Hag at Man United and stepped in as interim boss when his compatriot was relieved of his duties.

Van Nistelrooy’s record as interim manager was near-perfect, steering the Red Devils to three wins and a draw in four games.

He also has plenty of experience as a permanent manager, having led Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven to glory in the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup during his one-year spell at Philips Stadion.

However, Lampard, who was previously linked with the Rangers job, appears to be Coventry’s primary target.

While the board deliberates on their next permanent appointment, Rhys Carr has been appointed as caretaker manager and has taken charge of first-team duties.

He has already made a strong claim for the permanent role, leading the Sky Blues to a morale-boosting 2-2 draw against Championship leaders Sunderland.