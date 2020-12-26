Frank Lampard accuses his Chelsea side of 'lacking energy and desire' in defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 26, 2020. - AFP

A furious Frank Lampard rounded on his Chelsea players after their surprise 3-1 defeat to Arsenal that lifted the pressure on their under-fire manager Mikel Arteta.

Lampard accused Chelsea “of lacking energy and desire” and not even showing the right mentality when they could have gone to second in the Premier League table with a win and instead dropped to sixth.

"I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve,” the Chelsea manager said, adding: “The first-half we gave ourselves too much to do, we were very poor. You can't lack energy and desire in the Premier League and we did. You can prepare as well as you want but if you turn up like that that's, another thing. It's in the mind.”

Lampard accused Chelsea of failing in the “basics: on sprints, on pressing and running… the basics were wrong” before adding: “There was definitely a lethargic approach to the first-half that no matter whether you are playing Arsenal in a tough moment who have got quality players or any team in the Premier League you can’t turn up with that lethargic moment.

“I am concerned as to what’s at the bottom of it although I am not sure it’s complacency. But the fact that matters is if you go and play slow you have a big problem trying to get a result. The message was clear. We had to attack the game in right way and we didn’t.”

The 3-1 victory was a first league in eight games for Arteta who said: "It doesn't get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Hopefully this is a turning point.

“The spirit before the game was really positive, they (the players) really wanted it. I am pleased for the players and for the supporters. We have let them down for many weeks so it was a good day to give them something to cheer about.”

The three points are a welcome relief for Arsenal who have faced mounting problems this season. At the same time the players are divided over whether Mesut Ozil should be recalled to their squad next month.

The former Germany midfielder, 32, was left out of Arteta’s 25-man pool of players for Premier League and Europa League matches but can be reinstated after the January transfer window when squads are updated.

His omission is understood to be one of the major factors behind the divisions in Arteta’s squad reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, with Ozil having the support of a group of senior players in the dressing room. Arteta recently left the door open for a return when he stated “we have time to decide” on Ozil’s future in the final six months of his contract. He has until the end of the season on his £350,000-a-week contract and has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium early.

Ozil, who is understood to have impressed team-mates in training recently, can officially speak to clubs about a pre-contract from Friday onwards, with his deal coming to an end with Arsenal.

Arteta also had to contend the loss of Gabriel who has to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. The defender will also miss the club’s next two games. Gabriel celebrated his birthday on December 19, while suspended, with videos on his Instagram page revealing several people joined him before the stricter Covid restrictions were introduced.

However Arteta said it was someone within Gabriel’s “support bubble” who had tested positive and also ruled out the contact having involved Gabriel Jesus with the pair having played in Arsenal’s League Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City last week. Jesus has since returned a positive test.