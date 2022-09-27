Frank Kirby returns as Sarina Wiegman names England Lionesses squad for October friendlies

(The FA via Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has named her England Women squad for the forthcoming international break, for fixtures against USA and Czech Republic.

The Lionesses will host the United States at Wembley on 7 October, their first game back at the national stadium since they triumphed there in the Euro 2022 final in extra time against Germany.

Four days later, England face European opposition at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, hoping to extend what is currently a 22-match unbeaten run - the last 14 of which have been wins.

The big news in terms of the latest squad is the return of key schemer Fran Kirby, who missed out on the World Cup qualifier wins over Austria and Luxembourg in early September through injury.

Euros final matchwinner Chloe Kelly is also back after similarly missing out that squad, while Lucy Parker and Jess Park receive a first senior call-up.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Brighton, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jessica Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Kiera Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon

More to follow...