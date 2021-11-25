Frank Kaminsky to return this season?

Within a two-week span, Suns backup big Frank Kaminsky went from scoring a career-high 31 points to being ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction to his right knee. The 7-footer didn’t make the four-game road trip Phoenix (14-3) continues Wednesday night against the Cavaliers (9-9). Sources informed The Republic that Kaminsky isn’t ruled out for the season, as the Suns are evaluating and determining a timetable for his return.

Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns evaluating timetable for Frank Kaminsky’s return from knee injury as he didn’t make four-game road trip that continues tonight vs. #Cavs (w/videos) #LetEmKnow #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton told him that he’s learned a lot from Frank Kaminsky. Monty said Ayton has been much better about playing in those pockets of space where Kaminsky’s playmaking is so good. – 11:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) remain OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. #Suns – 2:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

In addition to Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) remains out for tonight’s game against the Spurs – 1:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Suns’ Frank Kaminsky out indefinitely with stress reaction in right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/sun… – 1:01 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re:Frank Kaminsky: A stress reaction is often a precursor to a stress fracture. Kaminsky has a history of this type of injury, missing 33 games during the 2019-20 season with a stress fracture in the same knee. – 12:49 PM

“We’re going to miss him for sure, but we’re hopeful he can get back sooner rather than later,” Suns coach Monty Williams said before Phoenix’s home win over Denver on Sunday. “He’s a huge part of our team, culture and we just have to wait and see, but just feel for him cause he was playing so well.” Dario Saric is expected to miss at least the entire regular season as he’s rehabbing from tearing his right ACL in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. -via Arizona Republic / November 25, 2021

Marc J. Spears: Suns say Frank Kaminsky III has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 21, 2021

Duane Rankin: Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) OUT for tomorrow night’s games vs. Nuggets. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 20, 2021