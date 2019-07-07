Frank Gore isn't retiring yet: 'If I feel I can't do it no more, then I call it'

Don't count Frank Gore out.

The 36-year-old running back, who signed with the Bills in March, said he has no plans to retire.

“I just go how I feel,” Gore said from a football camp in Miami on Saturday, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “If I feel I can’t do it no more, then I call it.”

Many speculated that this would be Gore's last season, but said he plans on going hard with the Bills, even though he said he was disappointed that the Dolphins didn't pick him up for another season last year.

“It was a blessing. I was happy to be back,” Gore said. “I’m from Miami, you know, when you’re a child, you always want to play in front of your hometown. I just wish we would’ve gotten a chance to win more. Other than that, we had a great time. I had a great time.”

Gore said when the time comes to retire, he hopes he can retire as a member of the 49ers, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

“I’m going to be a Niner, you know, I’ve been there — that’s who drafted me, gave me the opportunity to come into this league, to be a professional ball player, and I was there 10 years, man,” Gore said. “That’s my home, my second home. It would be right to go back — if I have to do a one-day [contract], sign that and I’ll be a Niner for life.”

After 10 seasons with San Francisco, Gore spent three seasons with the Colts before moving on to Miami for one year.

Gore ranks fifth in NFL history in yards from scrimmage with 14,748. If he carries the ball 137 times for 522 yards this season, he will move up to third all-time in rushing yards and pass Barry Sanders.

However, Gore said the records aren't what drives him — it's being able to show young kids they can make it, too.

“I just want to come back and show the young kids that it’s possible to get out of here like I did,” he said. “I’m just happy to show the kids that if I can do it, they can do it.”