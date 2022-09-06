Frank Drake, astronomer who devised a famous equation estimating the possibility of intelligent extraterrestrial life – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·4 min read
Frank Drake at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in West Virginia, where he began his search for intelligent aliens - Stephen Cooter/BBC
Frank Drake at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in West Virginia, where he began his search for intelligent aliens - Stephen Cooter/BBC

Frank Drake, who has died aged 92, was a radio astronomer known for his lifelong search for extraterrestrial life.

In 1960 Drake – then a young astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank, West Virginia – turned the newly constructed Green Bank radio telescope towards Tau Ceti, a nearby star similar to our own Sun.

He reasoned that for the previous 40 years Earth’s increasingly powerful radar, radio and television transmissions had formed an expanding shell of electromagnetic radiation spreading across space. If any aliens happened to be listening, the signals would alert them to the presence of intelligent life on our planet. What was true for Homo sapiens, he reasoned, would also be true for broadcasts made by aliens.

For half an hour Drake and his team listened to the noise of Tau Ceti – a persistent hiss – before switching to another star, Epsilon Eridani, and were astonished and excited when they heard a series of regular pulses which were clearly artificial.

Further research revealed that the signals were coming from a nearby military base.

A plaque designed by Drake and Carl Sagan for Pioneer 10, the first spacecraft to leave our solar system - World History Archive/Alamy
A plaque designed by Drake and Carl Sagan for Pioneer 10, the first spacecraft to leave our solar system - World History Archive/Alamy

Undaunted, Drake established what would eventually become the Seti (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute, a group dedicated to hunting for alien civilisations, and in 1961 published a famous formulation, the Drake equation, which seeks to estimate the number of technological civilisations that might exist in the Milky Way (which includes our solar system) by taking into account factors such as the rate of formation of suitable star systems, the fraction of possible planets that could harbour life, and the lifetime of civilisations.

Crunching the numbers, Drake and his colleagues estimated that there could be up to 50,000 civilisations capable of communicating across our galaxy.

The search for alien life is not as quixotic as it might appear. From the time when the sheer size and antiquity of the universe was becoming clear scientists have speculated that there could well be other intelligent inhabitants of the universe beside ourselves. “Where the hell is everybody?” the physicist Enrico Fermi famously asked 10 years before Drake began his search.

Drake delivering a speech in 2008 - Reuters/Alamy
Drake delivering a speech in 2008 - Reuters/Alamy

Drake’s enterprise inspired several books and films, but despite continued efforts to detect intelligent signals from outer space by pointing radio telescopes of increasing power at thousands of stars and across millions of different radio frequencies, Seti scientists have continued to draw a blank. Not a single signal has ever been picked up to suggest that somewhere out there is a life form, other than ourselves, that possesses any sort of IQ.

Drake remained unperturbed. “I don’t think the silence is eerie,” he told a Royal Society meeting in 2010, “it is predictable... There may be up to 10,000 civilisations in the galaxy but, given that the galaxy also contains 100 billion stars, that means we will have to search around 10 million stars before we have a realistic chance of finding one. That is certainly not going to happen in my lifetime... But we will make contact one day. I am sure of that.”

The older of two children, Frank Donald Drake was born on May 28 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, and became fascinated by the possibility of life on other planets as an eight-year-old. After taking a degree in Engineering Physics at Cornell University, and service in the US Navy as an electronics officer on the Albany, flagship of the US navy’s Sixth Fleet, he studied for a PhD in astronomy at Harvard and in 1958 joined the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank, West Virginia.

In 1964 Drake returned to Cornell and in 1974 led an expedition to the Arecibo radio telescope in the tropical forests of Puerto Rico – the world’s most powerful telescope at the time – to send mankind’s first interstellar message, a three-minute recording consisting of a series of 1,679 binary digits, to a globular star cluster 25,000 light years away in the hope of reaching an extraterrestrial being on another planet.

In 1976 Drake was appointed Goldwin Smith Professor of Astronomy at Cornell and the following year served as technical director, with Carl Sagan and the science filmmaker Ann Druyan, in the creation of the Voyager Golden Record (a recording of sounds and images portraying the diversity of life and culture on Earth) carried on the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft.

In 1984, Drake left Cornell and served as dean of Natural Sciences at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Frank Drake’s first marriage, to Elizabeth Procter Bell, was dissolved and in 1978, he married Amahl Shakhashiri, who survives him with five children.

Frank Drake, born May 28 1930, died September 2 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Summerside swimmer to compete in 'quirky' sport in Italy

    And Island swimmer is about to undertake the race of a lifetime in Italy in what she calls a "quirky sport." Meghan Colvin-Daley is the aquatics manager at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I., and has been a competitive swimmer for 30 years. She's also a part-time paramedic. "The race in Italy, you're basically island-hopping, so you would swim from one island to the other, run along the beach and move to the next one," Colvin-Daley told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier. Swim-running is a

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes