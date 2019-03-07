Frank Bruno on the mend after contracting 'knockout' pneumonia

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno is recovering from "knockout" pneumonia but revealed he had "never felt so ill."

Bruno was taken to a hospital in Banbury, England, after reportedly falling ill over the weekend. The Brit's agent, Dave Davies, revealed that the 57-year-old has been told he needs a few weeks to rest.

Good Morning. Thank you for all the well wishes I’ve been reading them all I feel like I’m finally starting to mend. I’ve certainly never felt so ill. Pneumonia... you’ve been a knockout! — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) March 7, 2019

Bruno tweeted an update on his condition on Thursday, expressing his gratitude after Tyson Fury was among the many who offered their support.

"I feel like I'm finally starting to mend. I've certainly never felt so ill. Pneumonia... you've been a knockout!"