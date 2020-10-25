Frank Bough: Former Grandstand presenter dies, aged 87

The former TV presenter Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, a family friend has told the BBC.

Bough was one of the highest-profile and highest-paid presenters on BBC television.

He presented the BBC's flagship sports programme, Grandstand, and launched the corporation's Breakfast Time TV programme in 1983.

Bough died last Wednesday in a care home.

A keen footballer, Bough became the presenter of Sportsview in 1964, taking over from Peter Dimmock.

After his stint on the programme ended in 1968, he moved to Grandstand - the BBC's leading sports show on Saturday afternoon.