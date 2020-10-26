Frank Bough, Former Grandstand And Breakfast Time Presenter Has Died, Aged 87

Former Grandstand presenter Frank Bough has died at the age of 87.

The death of the BBC star at a care home last Wednesday was announced by a family friend.

View photos Frank Bough (Photo: PA Images Archive via Getty Images) More

The veteran broadcaster was household name in the 1960s through to the 1980s when he presented the weekly sports show Grandstand on BBC One.

He also hosted Nationwide and launched the BBC’s daily morning show Breakfast Time in 1983.

He quit Breakfast Time in 1987 after becoming fed up with the early starts and became the face of the Holiday programme.

View photos JANUARY 17TH : On this day in 1983 early morning breakfast television began with BBC's 'Breakfast Time'. BBC-TV launched their first Breakfast Time programme at 6:30 and at the closing stages gathered in the studio for a champagne and cake celebration. Left to right: Back row: Weatherman Francis Wilson, Nick Ross and David Icke. Front row: Jane Pauley, an American who runs her own breakfast show, Debbie Rix, Frank Bough kissing Selina Scott and astrologer Russell Grant. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images) More

But he was sacked by the BBC in 1988 after tabloid revelations about him attending sex and drugs parties.

He eventually returned to broadcasting, including fronting ITV’s Rugby World Cup coverage, but this came to an end after a further scandal.

He later spoke of his regret over his actions, saying his behaviour had been “exceedingly stupid”.

The presenter said of the scandal: “It was a brief but appalling period in my life. Don’t condemn my entire career for a brief episode I regret.”

Following his death, other presenters have been paying tribute on Twitter...

RIP Frank Bough, 87.

Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/nX646ByqOp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2020

RIP Frank Bough. I regarded him as the ultimate broadcaster who combined news and sport brilliantly. Whatever the scandals that broke around him, he was an inspiration to me when I started in tv more than 40 years ago. — Nick Owen (@nickowentv) October 25, 2020

I met Frank Bough when I was a young reporter. He was kind, helpful and generous with his time. His brilliant career was blighted by scandal but I hope people will remember how fine a broadcaster he was. One of the very best in the business. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) October 25, 2020

A BBC spokesperson said: “Frank excelled as a live presenter with the BBC for many years and we are very sorry to hear of his passing. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.