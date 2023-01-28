Francois Hougaard breaks Bristol hearts on debut to keep Saracens riding high

Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Francois Hougaard scored a last-gasp try on his debut for Saracens to clinch a scarcely deserved victory and break Bristol hearts in the process. Saracens had been dreadful for large parts of this match but two tries in the final four minutes through Rotimi Segun and Hougaard salvaged the unlikeliest of victories.

Saracens have a habit of this kind of thing, but without their internationals they did not look capable. Bristol were dogged and on top at the breakdown and appeared to have clinched victory when Gabriel Ibitoye went over with 10 minutes to go. When Segun darted over on the right it made for a grandstand finish and Bristol wilted as Hougaard - signed on a short-term deal after Wasps’ collapse - rounded things off in style.

This was the phantom fixture of Owen Farrell’s suspension and though they pinched a 12th victory from 13 Premiership games, it highlighted just how important the captain and his fellow England contingent are to Saracens. They have been scratching around for form of late and without Farrell and co they failed to score a point in the first half.

Farrell could not play in this match as it was the third and final game of his ban. He would not have played anyway - just as Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Max Malins, Mako Vunipola and Nick Isiekwe as well as the injured pair of Jamie George and Elliot Daly did not - but the Rugby Football Union wrote to Saracens to say that he was “available” thereby ensuring he was free to face Scotland next weekend. That cynical exploitation of a loophole may seem small fry given the week the RFU has had but it still sticks in the craw.

It was a slow-burning first half but that would not have bothered Bristol in the slightest. Things have not been going to plan for Pat Lam’s side for a while now and, although they have plenty of star quality in their ranks, the rut they are in is proving particularly hard to get out of.

Rotimi Segun touches down with four minutes too go to give Saracens hope. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Even their successes of late have been gritty affairs rather than the kind of stylish performances that we came to expect from Lam’s side not all that long ago. They have at least improved defensively and bossed the breakdown in a manner which denied Saracens any sustained momentum. The home side were their own worst enemies at times, overthrowing three lineouts, and it helped Bristol’s cause that they welcomed Siva Naulago and Harry Randall back to the side after long-term injuries with both players catching the eye on their returns.

Bristol took the lead through an Alan MacGinty penalty and thought they had scored the opening try midway through the first half after a piece of mazy magic from Semi Radradra. That was ruled out for a knock-on by Rich Lane in the buildup and the fullback was denied soon after by a wonderful covering tackle from Duncan Taylor.

You got the feeling that Bristol might end up paying for their inability to take their chances but after two penalties were kicked to the corner, a driving maul finally paid dividends with the hooker, Harry Thacker, going over. MacGinty missed the conversion, and a penalty just before half-time, but Bristol were well worth their 8-0 interval lead.

Thacker failed to make it out for the second half but two penalties from James Williams – either side of one from Alex Goode to finally get Saracens on the board – extended Bristol’s lead. Saracens moved ominously to within touching distance when Theo Dan went over at the back of a maul but Bristol’s continued superiority at the breakdown kept them ahead and they showed commendable patience to work through the phases before Radradra put Ibitoye away. The conversion was missed before Segun struck and Saracens could smell blood thereafter.