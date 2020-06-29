Francois Fillon: Ex-French prime minister and his wife found guilty over $1m fraud

French former prime minister Francois Fillon has been found guilty of using public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed.

His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been convicted as an accomplice. The Paris court that returned the verdict has not yet detailed the sentence.

The family had received more than $1m through the work since 1998.

The scandal broke just three months before the country's 2017 presidential election, when Fillon was the front-runner in the race.

Destroying his reputation, it saw him sink to third place in the election, which was won by Emmanuel Macron.

Both Fillon - France's PM from 2007 to 2012 - and his wife have denied any wrongdoing and can appeal the decision.

Ms Fillon's role alongside her husband drew all the attention during the February-March trial, which focused on determining whether her activities were in the traditional role of an elected official's partner or involved actual paid work.