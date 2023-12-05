Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) recently announced a dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on 2023-12-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Franco-Nevada Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Franco-Nevada Corp Do?

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital. The company holds a portfolio of assets, diversified by commodity, revenue type, and stage of a project, primarily located in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Franco-Nevada Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Franco-Nevada Corp's Dividend History

Franco-Nevada Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Franco-Nevada Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2008. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Franco-Nevada Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Franco-Nevada Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.23%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Franco-Nevada Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 10.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.50% per year. And over the past decade, Franco-Nevada Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.80%. Based on Franco-Nevada Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Franco-Nevada Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.66%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Franco-Nevada Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.38.

Franco-Nevada Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Franco-Nevada Corp's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Franco-Nevada Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Franco-Nevada Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Franco-Nevada Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 16.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.38% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Franco-Nevada Corp's earnings increased by approximately 27.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.17% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 34.60%, which outperforms approximately 85.72% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion

In conclusion, Franco-Nevada Corp's consistent dividend growth, manageable payout ratio, robust profitability, and strong growth metrics paint a positive picture for the company's dividend prospects. For value investors, these indicators are crucial in evaluating the long-term viability of Franco-Nevada Corp as a potential income-generating investment. With the upcoming dividend payment on the horizon, Franco-Nevada Corp appears to be maintaining its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Will this trend of dividend growth continue to make Franco-Nevada Corp an attractive option for dividend-seeking investors? Only time will tell, but the current analysis certainly gives reason for optimism.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information.

