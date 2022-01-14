Franco Mulakkal: Kerala court clears bishop in nun's rape

Bishop Franco Mulakkal always denied wrongdoing

An Indian court has cleared a bishop accused of raping a nun 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in a case that had shocked one of the country's oldest Christian communities.

Franco Mulakkal, 54, was arrested from the southern state of Kerala in 2018.

The case sparked widespread protests after the nun alleged that the Catholic Church had taken no action despite her repeated complaints.

Mr Mulakkal, who denied the allegations against him, challenged his arrest.

The Vatican had temporarily relieved the bishop of his duties.

On Friday, an additional sessions court in the southern state of Kerala found him not guilty of the charges. The nun's lawyers said they would challenge the verdict in the high court.

Mr Mulakkal was the bishop of a diocese in Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab. His accuser belongs to the Missionaries of Jesus, a congregation in Kerala that is part of the Jalandhar diocese.

She alleged that the assaults happened when he visited the convent where she lived in the city of Kottayam, in Kerala.

She had petitioned the Vatican and wrote an open letter to the Pope's representative in the Indian capital of Delhi in 2018 - which she claimed was her fourth letter to them.

This led to unprecedented protests by nuns and activists who came out in support of the woman.