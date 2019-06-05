Francisco Lindor stays hot, Jose Ramirez cold and other fantasy nuggets

Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez are moving in opposite directions. (Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor reached base in all four plate appearances and homered twice during Tuesday’s win. After being slowed by a couple of different injuries to start the season, he currently sports career-highs in OBP (.377), slugging (.538), BB percentage (9.5), exit velocity (91.2 mph) and Hard Hit% (41.5). Cleveland’s poor offense has hurt his counting stats, but Lindor is running as frequently as ever and once again looks like an elite player. After posting a 9:0 K:BB ratio in April, he’s recorded more walks (18) than punch-outs (16) since.

Teammate Jose Ramirez is on the other end of the spectrum, as he turned in another 0-for-4 game Tuesday night and still hasn’t reached base in June. When Ramirez was carted off the field at the end of spring training after fouling a ball off his knee, fantasy managers were absolutely thrilled to see him return shortly thereafter, but that enthusiasm has waned thanks to the first-round pick producing a .202 batting average so far.

Last season Ramirez hit 35 homers with 110 runs scored and 105 RBI. This year he’s on pace to finish with 11 homers, 54 runs scored and 46 RBI (and 38 stolen bases, at least). He’s increased his launch angle this year like he has every season since the advent of Statcast, and while that’s resulted in more fly balls than ever, his HR/FB% has plummeted to 4.8. Since the All-Star break last season, Ramirez is batting .210 over 438 at-bats. He’s slugging .270 against right-handers in 2019. He hasn’t gone yard since May 14 and has been a massive fantasy bust.

He went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and clubbed two homers (including a grand slam) with six RBI during the Phillies’ win Tuesday. Bruce is up to 16 homers on the season, and while he’s rostered in a modest 25% of leagues because of the likelihood of a low batting average, his launch angle has increased, and he’s hitting more fly balls than ever, so the power outburst (after last season’s downturn) sure seems real. Moreover, Bruce is suddenly needed more than originally expected in Philly with Andrew McCutchen lost for the season with a torn ACL, and he joins a new park that’s boosted home runs for left-handed batters an NL-high 25% over the last three seasons.

Newly called up rookie Adam Haseley hit eighth during his debut Tuesday and is also needed in the Phillies’ outfield with McCutchen on the IL and Odubel Herrera on administrative leave (and Nick Williams shipped to Triple-A). Haseley (another lefty who’ll benefit from Citizens Bank Park) was the No. 8 pick of the 2017 draft and is worthy of a speculative add in deeper formats.

Howie Kendrick, Washington Nationals

He replaced an injured Brian Dozier on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run and now sports a career-high .979 OPS on the season. It was Kendrick’s 10th long ball of the year, just one fewer than teammate Anthony Rendon, and his most since 2013. X-rays on Dozier’s forearm were negative, so he shouldn’t miss much time, but he’s struggled this season (85 wRC+). Given his super utility role, Kendrick is only a deeper fantasy league option, but it’s hard to argue with how he’s hitting right now, and it helps he’s eligible at four different positions as well (1B,2B,3B,OF). Many predicted Kendrick would threaten to win a batting title one day, but few thought it wouldn’t happen until age 35. Kendrick’s Hard Hit% (51.7) is in the top 5% of the league, and his expected batting average (.328) is in the top 1%.

Pedro Severino, Baltimore Orioles

He hit three homers with four RBI in a wild 12-11 Orioles win Tuesday night (the Rangers entered the bottom of the ninth down 12-5). Severino had quietly already become an option in deep two-catcher leagues, and he’s now up to eight homers and a .937 OPS on the season. At minimum, his presence (and big game Tuesday night) could be a possible issue for those who snagged Chance Sisco after the prospect was recently recalled. While fantasy riser Renato Nunez didn’t join in on the fun Tuesday, Dwight Smith Jr. continues not to go away, as he contributed a homer and six RBI. There were six home runs in this game — just when there was some concern MLB was running out of juiced balls.

Daniel Murphy, Colorado Rockies

He homered Tuesday and has raised his OPS 75 points over the last five games, a span in which he’s also recorded 10 RBI. It’s good news considering Murphy was sitting out games while still recovering from a finger injury that had fantasy players worried it would linger all season, so hopefully he’s healthy now (he’s batting .370 over the last 13 games). Sticking with the Rockies, David Dahl has posted just a .713 OPS on the road this season (compared to 1.060 at Coors Field), and Colorado is on the road the rest of this week.

