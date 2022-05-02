Francisco Lindor Does Interview And Makes Double Play At Same Time Like It's NBD

It seems like Francisco Lindor was made for chitchat and turning a 6-4-3 double play ― simultaneously. (Watch the video below.)

The mic’d up New York Mets shortstop was talking with ESPN on “Sunday Night Baseball” when the Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins hit a hard grounder at him. Lindor stopped the dialogue while he fielded the ball and tossed to second baseman Luis Guillorme.

“Take it baby,” he encouraged, adding a “yayyy” when the double play was completed to first baseman Dominic Smith in the third inning.

The Mets won, 10-6, with Lindor providing one of the more entertaining and impressive mic’d up moments this year.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto was mic’d up earlier in the season and asked the Braves’ Ozzie Albies if he should get a diamond tooth. But Lindor’s multitasking takes it up a notch.

Francisco Lindor turned a double play with ease while being interviewed 😳 pic.twitter.com/zx9RSrtgD6 — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

