Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira live updates: How to watch 'Battle of the Giants'

Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira will enter the cage Saturday with proper billing.

"Battle of the Giants," trumpets the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which will pit Ngannou, the 6-4, 256-pound Cameroonian, against Ferreira, the 6-8, 261-pound Brazilian, in the main event of the PFL Super Fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both men have jaw-dropping power.

Ferreria, 34, is 13-3 with 11 KOs. Ngannou, 38, is 17-3 with 12 knockouts. But numbers fail to account for another important storyline. This clash marks Ngannou’s first MMA fight since January 2022, after which he left UFC because of a contract dispute and ventured into pro boxing.

He stunned the world of combat sports in October 2023 when knocked down and nearly beat Tyson Fury in his pro boxing debut. But he got brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua in their March fight.

The following month, Ngannou announced his 15-month-old son died.

Still grieving, Ngannou told USA TODAY Sports he decided to fight again in part because of his son’s death. Whether it was too soon will become clearer Saturday during his giant PFL debut.

Francis Ngannou gets ready for his fight against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Jan 22, 2022.

When is Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira?

Saturday, Oct. 19.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira time

Preliminary card starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. Main card starts at 4 ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira how to watch

Preliminary card on ESPN+. Free with subscription.

Main card on DAZN. PPV fee: $49.99.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira location

The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

