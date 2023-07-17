Francis Ngannou says Tyson Fury boxing match comes with rematch clause

Francis Ngannou will be lined up for a second boxing match against Tyson Fury if he can pull off the unthinkable in their initial encounter later this year.

Ngannou got the biggest fight available to him since parting ways with the UFC when the former UFC heavyweight champion locked himself into a 10-round bout with boxing champ Fury on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. It will be an official contest, with the result going onto the professional records of both men.

Getting this fight alone was massive for Ngannou, and he said it will net him a payday that’s more valuable than all of his UFC fight purses combined. He could get an even bigger payday on the heels of the contest, too, if he manages to pull off a shocking upset.

“Yeah, there’s a potential rematch clause,” Ngannou confirmed Monday on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani. “I don’t know exactly how to explain that language, but yes, there is a rematch inside it.

“For (if I win), definitely. (If he beats me), that’s what I don’t know. We will see how it goes. That’s why I have to win this fight. I have to do everything to get that rematch.”

Ngannou, 36, said no matter the result against Fury, 34, he will return to MMA competition afterward. He signed a multifight deal with PFL earlier this year with his expected debut in 2024. He said that remains the plan, and if he manages to beat Fury, the result would come after his foray into the PFL cage.

“The second fight would be after the PFL debut, because the PFL fight is somewhere in the beginning of next year,” Ngannou said. “Maybe in February or March of next year. I was talking with Pete Murray about it, and that’s the timeline.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie