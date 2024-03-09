Francis Ngannou says Anthony Joshua KO wasn't painful: 'That's how I know I was knocked out'

Francis Ngannou elicited laughter after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua Friday in their heavyweight bout when a reporter asked if that was the hardest he’s been hit.

“In fact, I didn’t feel the punch,’’ Ngannou said with a grin at the post-fight press conference. “I think that’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain. That’s how I know I was knocked out.’’

The powerful right hand from Joshua left Ngannou, the former UFC champion, flat on his back and unconscious in the boxing ring. He was given oxygen before getting back onto his feet, according to the DAZN broadcast.

Anthony Joshua BRUTALLY knocks out Francis Ngannou in the second round.



Joshua knocked down Ngannou in the first round and again in the second round before finishing him off at 2:38 of the second round.

“He did what Tyson Fury couldn’t,’’ Ngannou said, referring to his pro debut in October when he knocked down Fury in a fight he lost in a controversial split decision. “It wasn’t my day and (Joshua) was just way better than me today.”

Ngannou, 37, said he needs to process what happened Friday before deciding what’s next. The fighter from Cameroon said he might take an MMA fight.

“But you can be sure that I’m not done here,’’ he said of boxing. “Absolutely not. I’m not done.”

