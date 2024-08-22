Francis Ngannou refutes 'new narrative' from Dana White: 'I was the one requesting the Jon Jones fight'

Boxing - Antony Joshua v Francis Ngannou - Press Conference - BLVD World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 6, 2024 Francis Ngannou during a press conference ahead of the fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

[autotag]Francis Ngannou[/autotag]'s recollection of the failed negotiations for the mega fight with [autotag]Jon Jones[/autotag] vastly differs from [autotag]Dana White[/autotag] offers today.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 0-0 PFL), a former UFC heavyweight champion who's now signed with the PFL, disputed the UFC CEO's recent claims, accusing Ngannou of avoiding and refusing to fight Jones while both were under contract with the promotion. Ngannou said he was the one pushing for the fight with Jones and accused White of changing the story for his convenience.

"That's the new narrative, since he needs to say something either way," Ngannou said at the PFL Battle of the Giants press conference on Thursday. "As far as I'm concerned, Jon Jones didn't want to fight me according to them in so many times we sat down in meetings with them.

"They were like, 'Oh, it can't happen. Jon Jones doesn't want to fight anymore. He lives in Albuquerque, and he lives his small life and has a lot of money in his bank account.' I think the guy that controls the narrative can say whatever he wants. That's just the narrative. I was the one requesting the Jon Jones fight."

Back in 2020-21, White placed blame on Jones, questioning his desire to take the fight, even suggesting he prepare to move to middleweight instead of heavyweight, and ridiculed his demands for a large fight purse. Today, White's story is different.

"It's a long story," White said Tuesday after Dana White's Contender Series 68. "That dude (Hunter Campbell) did everything in his power to make Jon Jones vs. Francis. The fight did not happen, and let me tell you, it wasn't because of Jon Jones."

Ngannou is set for his first MMA fight since exiting the UFC in January 2023, as he takes on Renan Ferreira Oct. 19 in Saudi Arabia. "The Predator" left the UFC as champion, finishing out his contract with the promotion and walking away as a free agent.

Ngannou said he was keen on staying and re-signing with the UFC to fight with Jones, so long certain stipulations were met for his new contract. Those didn't come to fruition according to Ngannou, thus prompting his exit from the UFC.

"I didn't want that like a trap to get into some deal and get to something that I didn't want, you know," Ngannou said. " I wanted things to be straight and squared. Yes, I wanted to fight Jon Jones, but in good conditions."

