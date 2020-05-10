Francis Ngannou KOs Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UFC 249, and Twitter is floored

Francis Ngannou returned to the Octagon on Saturday night for UFC 249, but he didn't stay there very long. Before he left, though, he did what he normally does: knock opponents into next week.

Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds of their heavyweight fight in Jacksonville, Fla. The TKO was brutally efficient, with strikes to send Rozenstruik to the mat and then more blows to render him unresponsive.

14 seconds into the fight, Francis Ngannou ROCKS Rozenstruik for the TKO pic.twitter.com/6at1dsoNQL — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) May 10, 2020

Let's just say, Daniel Cormier was highly impressed (and maybe concerned?):

Daniel Cormier is all of us right now! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/NpO0XR5aL0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 10, 2020

Naturally, fight fans who have been waiting months to see such action were ready to respond:

A replay of the Ngannou vs Rozenstruik #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/GlyENTqzBe — tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) May 10, 2020

this is what rozenstruik woke up to after thay ngannou knockout #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FlZTt8OX48 — Weber (@colinweber14) May 10, 2020

Yooooo who is trying fight that man!?!?! @francis_ngannou #UFC249 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 10, 2020

Good lawd Francis is a bad man @ufc #SleepSleep — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) May 10, 2020

Fighting Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/39FVJD1P2k — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) May 10, 2020

Ngannou is who we should send if aliens offer us a 1v1 for control of Earth — Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) May 10, 2020