Francis Ngannou KOs Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UFC 249, and Twitter is floored

Francis Ngannou returned to the Octagon on Saturday night for UFC 249, but he didn't stay there very long. Before he left, though, he did what he normally does: knock opponents into next week.

Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds of their heavyweight fight in Jacksonville, Fla. The TKO was brutally efficient, with strikes to send Rozenstruik to the mat and then more blows to render him unresponsive.

Let's just say, Daniel Cormier was highly impressed (and maybe concerned?):

Naturally, fight fans who have been waiting months to see such action were ready to respond:

