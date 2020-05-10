Francis Ngannou KOs Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UFC 249, and Twitter is floored
Francis Ngannou returned to the Octagon on Saturday night for UFC 249, but he didn't stay there very long. Before he left, though, he did what he normally does: knock opponents into next week.
Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds of their heavyweight fight in Jacksonville, Fla. The TKO was brutally efficient, with strikes to send Rozenstruik to the mat and then more blows to render him unresponsive.
14 seconds into the fight, Francis Ngannou ROCKS Rozenstruik for the TKO pic.twitter.com/6at1dsoNQL
— Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) May 10, 2020
Let's just say, Daniel Cormier was highly impressed (and maybe concerned?):
Daniel Cormier is all of us right now! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/NpO0XR5aL0
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 10, 2020
Naturally, fight fans who have been waiting months to see such action were ready to respond:
A replay of the Ngannou vs Rozenstruik #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/GlyENTqzBe
— tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) May 10, 2020
this is what rozenstruik woke up to after thay ngannou knockout #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FlZTt8OX48
— Weber (@colinweber14) May 10, 2020
Yooooo who is trying fight that man!?!?! @francis_ngannou #UFC249
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 10, 2020
Good lawd Francis is a bad man @ufc #SleepSleep
— Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) May 10, 2020
OMG @ufc @francis_ngannou
— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 10, 2020
Fighting Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/39FVJD1P2k
— kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) May 10, 2020
Ngannou is who we should send if aliens offer us a 1v1 for control of Earth
— Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) May 10, 2020
Deadass I’d rather get hit by a Ford Escort going 60 miles an hour than taking one punch from Francis Ngannou. #UFC249
— MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 10, 2020