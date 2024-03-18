Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’

Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.

Ngannou (0-2) was knocked out cold in Round 2 of his boxing match against Anthony Joshua (28-3) earlier this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The loss doesn’t sit well for the former UFC heavyweight champion, who surprised the masses in his boxing debut with a valiant effort against WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ngannou has a sour taste in his mouth, which appears to have him contemplating boxing again before returning to the cage.

“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.

“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”

Ngannou never intended on leaving boxing. The plan was always to lace up the gloves again, but with PFL heavyweight Renan Ferreira awaiting him in the cage, many believed a return to MMA could be next after his loss to Joshua.

