Francis Ford Coppola: ‘Someone needs to tell Putin to stop, and mean it’

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Veteran US director Francis Ford Coppola has said the war in Ukraine could be ended if someone told Vladimir Putin to “stop, and meant it.”

The Oscar-winning director of The Godfather said the Russian president was “not a deranged person” as he remarked on the “absurd reality” of the ongoing conflict.

Coppola made the remarks while onstage to accept the Publicists Guild lifetime achievement award.

Francis Ford Coppola Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Coppola made the remarks while onstage to accept the Publicists Guild lifetime achievement award (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“My heart is so full of love for Ukrainian-Americans,” he told audience members.

“It breaks my heart in this absurd reality of this world today and I can’t not speak about that.

He continued: “I confess I met Putin and I met (Ukrainian president) Zelensky, who is really a showbusiness guy.

“I know of what I speak when I say, if one word would just be said with the force of meaning – stop – it would stop.

“Putin is not an insane deranged person, he’s a calculating person and if someone said ‘stop’ and meant it, he would stop.”

Coppola won the Academy award for best picture in 1973 for his gangster classic The Godfather, the making of which has been made into a TV series – The Offer, starring Miles Teller and Juno Temple.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bill Maher Gears Up For Oscars Weekend With A Few ‘Real Time’ Zings At Hollywood

    Bill Maher has Oscar fever, as he admitted at the top of his HBO Real Time on Friday. The malady always makes him think of his mortage. That’s because “it seems to last 30 years and I have a very low interest rate.” There are a lot of remakes in this year’s field for Best […]

  • ‘Thank you’: 12 of the shortest Oscars speeches ever delivered

    Brevity is not always a winning actor’s strong suit

  • Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics

    Through a decades-long career in conservative politics, Virginia Thomas has repeatedly maintained that her political activities posed no conflict of interest with the work of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” Thomas said earlier this month in an interview with the right-wing Washington Free Beacon. Justice Thomas faces renewed accusations of conflict of interest after revelations that his wife repeatedly urged aides to former President Donald Trump to resist the results of the November 2020 presidential election.

  • Russia conducts military drills on isles disputed with Japan -media

    Russia's Eastern Military District said it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, Russia's Interfax news agency said Friday. It did not say where on the island chain, connecting Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the drills were taking place.

  • Russia's pivot to liberating Donbas could just be a 'face-saving move'

    Russia's pivot to liberating Donbas could just be a 'face-saving move'

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.