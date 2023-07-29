Francis Ford Coppola Calls ‘Barbenheimer’ A “Victory For Cinema”
The film exhibition industry has been beaten down over the last few years by the pandemic.
But the nearly billion-dollar windfall wrought by the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon – two blockbuster must-see films in Barbie and Oppenheimer released at the same time – is a big win for the industry, according to iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who shared his thoughts on his Instagram Stories.
“I have yet to see [Barbie and Oppenheimer], but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema,” Coppola said.
In another post, Coppola went further. “My hunch is that we’re on the verge of a golden age. Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters.”
The Barbenheimer train rolls on through this weekend.
