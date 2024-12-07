Francis' 23 lead NJIT over Navy 69-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis had 23 points in NJIT's 69-64 win over Navy on Saturday.

Francis shot 9 for 26 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (2-9). Sebastian Robinson added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Tim Moore Jr. went 4 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Midshipmen (3-7) were led in scoring by Donovan Draper, who finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Benigni added 18 points and five assists for Navy. Aidan Kehoe also put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

NJIT went into the half tied with Navy 33-33. Moore scored 10 points in the half. Francis' 17-point second half helped NJIT close out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

