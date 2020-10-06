Francesca Scorsese on 'We Are Who We Are,' her famous director dad, and being 'terrified' of 'Uncle Leo'

Francesca Scorsese was shooting HBO's "We Are Who We Are" in northern Italy early last fall when her famous dad, director Martin Scorsese, popped by for a visit.

His mob epic "The Irishman" was closing the BFI London Film Festival, and he wanted to see how his daughter was getting along on the set of her first TV project. The series' director, Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name"), was petrified.

"I remember him coming up to me like, 'Oh, my God, I don't know if I can function today, I'm so nervous,' " Francesca Scorsese says. "I was like, 'It's OK!' Everyone has this huge perception of my dad, being who he is, but he's not something to be very stressed about. He's just a funny little old man who's quite talented."

"We Are Who We Are" (Mondays, 10 EDT/PDT), is an eight-episode coming-of-age drama set on a U.S. army base in Italy, following two young teens named Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) as they come to terms with their sexuality. Scorsese, 20, plays their free-spirited yet vulnerable friend Britney, who leads the group in a night of drunken house-party revelry in Monday's wild fourth episode.

"She's confident, flirtatious and cares so much about her friends, which really drew me in," Scorsese says. "I was kind of like that when I was 14, and thought that would be a fun character to play and to revisit that part of my life."

Here's what else you need to know about the fledgling actress/filmmaker, a junior at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (her dad's alma mater).

This isn't her first time on screen.

As a young girl, Scorsese briefly appeared in a slew of her dad's films, including 2004's "The Aviator," 2006's "The Departed" and 2011's "Hugo." She's wanted to be a director since she was 7, when she started making "hilarious and very cringe-worthy" home movies that her father was "obsessed with." But she didn't catch the acting bug until she was about 13.

"I was going through a rough period, and became fascinated with stepping into somebody else's shoes and forgetting about your problems," Scorsese says. She attended some theater camps in high school but was always too quiet and nervous on stage, and says she prefers film and TV ("I'm much more subtle in my acting style").

