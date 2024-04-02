Francesca Farago, Jesse Sullivan Were ‘In Shock’ Over Positive Pregnancy Test: ’Is This Real?’ (Exclusive)

"We thought it was going to be negative for sure, and then when we saw positive that early, we got a really early positive, we were like 'No,'" recalls Farago

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are still in shock over their pregnancy news!

A day after announcing that they are expecting their first baby together, the engaged couple shared with PEOPLE on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet that they were shocked by the news.

"It took me about a week to really know that it was true and get the positive blood test back from our doctor. I was just in shock," the reality TV star, 29, recalls. "We were not expecting that. We thought it was going to be negative for sure, and then when we saw positive that early, we got a really early positive, we were like 'No.'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago wear matching black outfits to 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Being that the couple has been open about their IVF journey, Sullivan, 33, says Farago initially took the pregnancy test "just to see how things were going."

"We 100 percent thought it was going to be negative," the TikTok star says. "She looks down, and her face gets shocked, so I look at her, and then I look down, and I see two lines. We literally just stood there like, 'Wait, is this real? Are we hallucinating? What's going on?' So there was just a good moment of just like shock."

Sullivan says that their "disbelief" has gone away "more and more all the time," which Farago adds is a result of having "confirmation that it's happening."

Francesca Farago/Instagram Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan share a sweet moment at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Since Sullivan is already a parent to a 15-year-old child, he tells PEOPLE that he's "not scared" about their pregnancy.

While Farago says that she hasn't "prepared" for their baby, the two already have baby names in mind.

"We have so many names," she says, noting that the two like "unique names."

In their pregnancy announcement on Instagram Sunday, the couple gushed about how their pregnancy is an "amazing milestone."

"We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!😭💫" wrote Farago in the caption of their joint social media post.

