Francesca Allen says she 'didn't know who to trust' during 'Love Island' experience

Francesca Allen appeared in the 2019 series of 'Love Island', where she coupled up with Michael Griffiths and Curtis Pritchard. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Love Island star Francesca Allen says she wasn't sure who she could trust during her time competing in the popular dating show.

The 25-year-old said being part of the show in 2019 catapulted her into a "whole other world" and had a disorientating effect on her brain.

Allen entered the competition six weeks in and formed couples with original contestants Curtis Pritchard and Michael Griffiths during her 12 days in the villa.

She told the Mirror: "I do think when you first go in there you get thrown into the deep end, it's a whole other world and it's trying on your mind.

"It's very peculiar, you're in another little world, you have your phone taken off you, you have no friends and no family there.

"You don't really know who to trust, the producers are telling you to trust them and you're like: 'Hmmm, no, I shouldn't trust you'."

Despite her misgivings about the experience, Allen was asked whether she'd do the show again and said she'd consider it.

"It's a play on your mental state, but, do you know what I probably would do it again," she said. "I think it made me grow up a lot and made me a better person perhaps."

Francesca's time in a couple with Curtis Pritchard lasted just a few days. (ITV)

Love Island has frequently been in the spotlight in the last few years for contestant aftercare, particularly given the intensity of social media reaction to participants, but Allen has revealed she stays away from that.

She said she knows she isn't "everyone's cup of tea", but that doesn't stop her from feeling positive about her own appearance.

"Everyone's form of beautiful is different, so I try not to be too harsh on myself," the star added.

"I have other things going on than worrying about how I look all the time, it can just be really time wasted.

"If you think about too much, it just stops you from doing other stuff."

Laura Whitmore will return to host her first ever summer series of 'Love Island' this summer, after fronting the winter edition in 2020. (ITV)

Love Island is due to return to TV screens this summer for the first time since the inaugural winter series aired at the beginning of 2020.

The planned summer series was scuppered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but producers have hatched a plan to make the show possible this year.

It has been reported that LGBT+ contestants are being approached to appear in the new series, while former islander India Reynolds wants to see curvier women represented.

