France's presidential candidates 'pull out the stops' on the penultimate day of campaigning

Presidential candidates are stepping up their campaign efforts on the second last day on the hustings, between media appearances, regional trips and final rallies ahead of Sunday's first-round vote that has seen the gap narrowing between the two favourites, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

For the 12 contenders for the Elysée, two major challenges present themselves before the official end of the campaign on Friday at midnight: mobilize their supporters amid fears that abstention could exceed the record of 2002 (28.4 per cent) and engage with the many undecided, who represent one third of people sure to vote.

Sunday's election comes with a tense international context, as the war in Ukraine and its repercussions are having a direct effect on the daily lives of French voters with a surge in energy and food prices.

The 2022 election also comes against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incumbent Emmanuel Macron - who entered the campaign late and after having been very engaged in finding a diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine - is still the favourite with around 27 per cent of voting intentions in the first round and is expected to win in the second round according to the most recent polls.

He will be facing the readers of the daily newspaper Aujourd'hui en France - Le Parisien this morning, as on Wednesday evening Macron promised to index pensions to inflation "from this summer" while reaffirming that his controversial pension reform should be accomplished "in the autumn".

He has stated that his objective is to "consolidate our lead, to prevent her [Marine Le Pen] from coming out ahead in the first round."

Time to get serious

One official from within Macron's re-election teams is quoted as saying: "It is important to realise that if she were elected, Marine Le Pen ... would have to manage a war and a major crisis.

"We are talking about serious things here! We will have real arguments about her programme," insisting that Le Pen's economic programme is implemented it would be tantamout to "fiscal bludgeoning".

On the campaign trail, the outgoing president has promised to lower taxes and a return to full employment.

But, the political sparring between the two rounds - a possible Macron Vs Le Pen rematch of 2017 - is expected to be very aggressive.

For her part, the far-right candidate, who has worked hard to remodel her image even if the National Rally's platform remains as "radical as ever" on migration and institutional fronts, is holding her last meeting in the party's biggest stronghold, in Perpignan this Thursday.

The race to the bottom, despite Mélenchon's momentum

Having stepped up a gear in the polls in recent days - holding around 22 per cent of voter intentions - Marine Le Pen aims to mobilise a largely working class electorate as the threat of mass abstention looms.

This comes as, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has been on the rise in voting intentions over the last few days - with around 16 per cent - is also working hard to get himself into the second round.

For the leader of France Unbowed: "It's not just a question of the political will of the people ... we've got a lot of people who are interested in this kind of thing."

Meanwhile, centre-right Les Républicains candidate Valérie Pécresse and her far-right rival Eric Zemmour are both hovering around 9 per cent in the latest polls.

Both are fighting a fierce battle for a regrouping of their respective political base.

Pécresse is due to hold her final public meeting in Lyon this evening, while Zemmour's final rally takes place in Paris.

For the candidates that are polling under the fateful 5% mark - which determines the reimbursement of campaign expenses - the Communist Party contender Fabien Roussel will be hosting his final gathering in Lille; Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo in Rouen and, for anti-capitalist nominee Philippe Poutou, he holds his last rally in the southern city of Toulouse.

For their part, the Socialist Party are focusing more and more on the post-presidential period.

According to Hidalgo's campaign team: "It's not just a question of the party's appeal, it's also a question of taking stock of François Hollande's five-year term," who has accepted that the Paris mayor's support has stagnated at between 2 and 3 per cent in the polls.