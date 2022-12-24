France's Macron says Lebanon must change leadership to break deadlock

RFI
·1 min read
AFP - CHRISTOPHE SIMON

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanon to "get rid" of its political leadership who have for months blocked reforms vital to save its stricken economy. He said an international conference to offer support to the country would be organised in the coming weeks.

"The problem with Lebanon is that we must solve people's problems and get rid of those who cannot do it," Macron said, referring to the country's entrenched political class -- widely blamed for the country's financial collapse since late 2019.

"Lebanon must change its leadership," he said in an interview on Friday with three media outlets including Lebanon's Annahar newspaper.

Macron has taken the lead in international efforts to bail out the Lebanese economy after a collapse in the value of the Lebanese pound plunged most of the population into poverty.

International lenders have demanded that Lebanon adopt a programme of painful economic reforms in return for releasing billions of dollars in bailout loans.

But deadlock between opposing alliances of the confessional political parties that have dominated Lebanon since the 1975 to 1991 civil war have left the country with only a caretaker government since an inconclusive May election and a vacant presidency since last month.

Political alternative

(with wires)


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
Macron praises 'historic' Lebanon-Israel maritime deal for gas exploration
Two years after Beirut blast, the search for justice continues
Recently elected Israel PM visits France hoping to end gas row with Lebanon

Latest Stories

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all. The sure hands are one thing, but his unflinching courage and natural strength to grab a ball in tight coverage and secure it during a jarring hit is a regular sight to behold. “They’re just difficult to

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night. Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts (4-9-1) are hop

  • Year in review: The sports moments that resonated with Canadians

    We don't have to pretend that 2022 was the greatest sports year ever. But after two years in which the pandemic single-handedly tore sports schedules worldwide to shreds, maybe an average year was just what the doctor ordered. And in a perfectly normal year, sports proved it remains the greatest reality show on earth. Let's break it down with the most memorable event for Canadians of each month: January — Tennis foreshadowing Down in Australia, Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched Canada's first ATP C

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland's offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Wa

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Keeping Alex Ovechkin from making more hockey history was little consolation for the Detroit Red Wings after failing to stop their ongoing skid. Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds and assisted on Dmitry Orlov's overtime winner to help the Washington Capitals hand the Red Wings their sixth consecutive loss, 4-3 Monday night with Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. “We played much more of our identity: hard to play against," captain Dylan Larkin said. "We battle

  • Karlsson has goal and 3 assists, Sharks beat Wild 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves. “He’s unbelievable. He’s playing a video game. It’s really amazing to watch him when he’s on his game," Sharks c

  • Johnston's goal leads Stars over Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Monday night to remain atop the Central Division. Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip. “We played a lot of good teams on th

  • Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time

    TORONTO — Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played. She was named to the tournament Best XI at the CONCACAF W Championship, where she helped Canada win a silver medal. She tied with teammate Julia Grosso for the tournament scoring lead with three goals, including the winner

  • Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup

    TORONTO — Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons. Davies was instrumental in helping the men's team qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and scored the squad's first-ever goal at soccer's showcase event in Qatar. The 22-year-old left back from Edmonton also helped Bayern win the 2021-22 Bundesliga and 2022 DFL Supercup in Germany and became the all-time Canadian l

  • What kind of center do the Raptors acquire?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the center role on the Raptors and what kind of player they require in that position. Full episode is available on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre. “While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and t

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.