PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his full support for Iraq's sovereignty after meeting the country's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday, the Elysee said in a statement on Saturday.

Macron praised al-Kadhimi's diplomacy in the region and expressed his concern over the latest events in Baghdad, the Elysee said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)