France's Macron to address Covid-19 second wave in live TV appearance

President Emmanuel Macron is to address the Covid-19 situation in France during a live appearance on French national television on Wednesday, amid heightened concerns over the worsening second wave.

TV channels TF1 and France 2 said the interview “will focus in particular on the health and economic situation of the country, while France is facing an upsurge in the epidemic.”

Macron’s TV appearance will come on a day when the government could announce a series of new measures in the face of the increase in Covid-19 cases and a rise the number of patients in intensive care.

Last weekend, four French cities -- Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne -- were placed on maximum alert following Paris and other metropoles where bars have been closed and restaurants are obliged to take additional safety measures in order to contain the outbreak.

There are also limits on public gatherings.

According to the health minister Olivier Véran, the latest data showed that 116 people per 100,000 have been infected by the coronavirus in France, and every 10 infected people infect 11 or 12 in turn.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned on Monday that the country is “in a second strong wave” of the epidemic and “there can no longer be any relaxation”.

Speaking on French TV last week, Macron said the virus had been spreading faster in recent weeks.

“In places where it is spreading too fast, especially where it is spreading among the elderly who are most at risk, and where there are more and more intensive care beds being occupied, we must proceed to more restrictions,” he said on French TV.