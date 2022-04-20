France's Le Pen says Europe should not stop importing Russian gas and oil

FILE PHOTO: French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen campaigns in the south of France

PARIS (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said in an election debate with President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that Europe should not stop importing Russian gas and oil.

She said that she agreed with the sanctions against Russian oligarchs and the financial system but not with energy-related measures.

"The only sanction I disagree with is blocking the import of Russian gas and oil. That is not the right method," she said.

