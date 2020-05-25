France's Le Maire in favour of delaying summer sales

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he favoured delaying French summer sales by three to four weeks to beef up the cash situation of retailers who were hit by a lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

"Shopkeepers have lost weeks of cash. Yes, I am in favour of delaying by three to four weeks the summer sales that were to start on June 24," Le Maire told BFM television.







(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)