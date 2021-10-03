Frances Haugen Unmasks Herself as Facebook Whistleblower on ‘60 Minutes’

CBS

A former Facebook product manager revealed herself as the whistleblower who leaked company research, plunging the social media giant into crisis, and filed a series of complaints with federal regulators.

Frances Haugen, who appeared Sunday night on 60 Minutes, said she was so appalled by the company’s behavior she copied a mountain of internal documents to make sure misdeeds could not be buried.

“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” she told the show.

“And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.”

Haugen, 37, had worked for other major tech firms like Google and Pinterest. But Facebook, where she was hired in 2019, was in a class of its own, she said.

“I’ve seen a bunch of social networks and it was substantially worse at Facebook than anything I’d seen before,” she said.

Haugen, who quit Facebook in May, was the primary source for The Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Files” series and is scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday.

But in what could be the most damaging blow to Facebook, Haugen’s lawyers filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission suggesting that it misled investors about what it was doing to combat misinformation, hate, and other problematic content on the site.

In a statement to 60 Minutes, Facebook said: “We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true."

