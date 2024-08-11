France's Guerschon Yabusele wanted NBA teams to know he's ready after a breakout showing in the Olympics

France's #07 Guerschon Yabusele dunks the ball over USA's #06 LeBron James in the men's Gold Medal basketball match between France and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

One of the underrated aspects of Olympic basketball is what the tournament can mean for a non-NBA player's career. It's an opportunity to go up against the world's best basketball players on a major stage. And you best believe that NBA teams are paying attention.

With that in mind, France's Guerschon Yabusele could probably expect some calls in the near future. He made it clear that he's ready for that chance.

Yabusele was a former first-round pick who only lasted a couple seasons with the Celtics amid limited playing time. Since then, he's put together a great career overseas, and in Saturday's gold medal game against Team USA, he absolutely looked the part.

After his 20-point performance against the U.S., Yabusele took to Twitter/X and issued his message to NBA teams. He's still just 28 years old.

Been waiting for a 2nd chance.. I’m ready 😤🧸 — Guerschon Yabusele (@yabusele28) August 11, 2024

Yabusele -- currently with Real Madrid -- averaged 19.6 points per game in the knockout stage for France, and he stunned the basketball world with his poster dunk on LeBron James.

NBA fans wouldn't mind seeing Yabusele get another shot in the league either.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

Milwaukee is the French Riviera of the US. https://t.co/JfeDcxUshV — Nolan Murphy (@TheNolanMurphy) August 11, 2024

Yabusele deserves a second chance in the NBA for this moment alone https://t.co/8147wQrO7V pic.twitter.com/Geep1Ucj2x — Tim Dunkman (@TimDunkman) August 11, 2024

#BringBackTheDancingBear https://t.co/mXXFen4Rg0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 11, 2024

