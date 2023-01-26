France's foreign minister visits Odesa to show support for Ukraine

Michael Fitzpatrick
·1 min read
© AFP - SERGEI CHUZAVKOV

The French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, visited Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday to discuss how France can help Ukraine as it fights Russia's attack on its independence.

Two electric powerplants in Odesa were damaged in overnight attacks on Thursday.

"I'm here to underline France's continuing support for Ukraine's independence," Colonna tweeted on her arrival, which was slightly delayed by Russian missile attacks and related power cuts.

Western observers fear that Russian forces may launch a determined assault on the city, which is vital to the continued export of Ukrainian grain. It remains the sole major sea port under Kyiv's control.

The historic centre of Odesa was recognised by Unesco this week as a world heritage site.

Diplomats interviewed by the Reuters news agency in advance of the French minister's visit also point to the city's strategic importance as a port of entry to Moldova, Romania and the whole of former Soviet eastern Europe.

Colonna met her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kouleba, to discuss Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs for the coming months.

"Thank you for this courageous visit," Kouleba told the French minister.

No French tanks?

He went on the stress the importance of France's support, as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.


