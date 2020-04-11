France's coronavirus death toll rises by 635 to 13,832

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus infection in France rose on Saturday to 13,832 from 13,197 the day before, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

(This story corrects to say number of intensive care patients fell to 6,883 from 7,004 ..not.. rose by 255)





(Reporting by Jean-Philippe Lefief and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)