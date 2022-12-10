France's Annie Ernaux says Nobel win a 'sign of hope' for women writers

French writer Annie Ernaux said she hoped that her Nobel Prize was "a sign of hope for all female writers", who "have not yet gained legitimacy as producers of written works". She made the comment in a lecture ahead of the official prize ceremony on Saturday in Sweden.

A feminist icon, 82-year-old Ernaux was awarded this year's Nobel in October for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the jury said.

Her writing is heavily drawn from her personal experiences of class and gender, often casting a critical eye on social structures.

In a lecture in Stockholm ahead of Saturday's gala prize ceremony, Ernaux said she took to writing her personal experiences because "a book can contribute to change" and "enable beings to reimagine themselves".

She noted that growing up as part of the post-war generation, "writers and intellectuals positioned themselves in relation to French politics and became involved in social struggles as a matter of course".

"In today's world, where the multiplicity of information sources and the speed at which images flash past condition a form of indifference, to focus on one's art is a temptation."

Annie Ernaux is the first French woman – and the 17th woman overall – to win the Nobel Literature Prize since it was first awarded in 1901.

An institution 'for men'

"Speech has almost always been monopolised by men and I have noticed that women are often less verbose in their speeches than men, knowing full well that they are more practical", she told AFP on Wednesday, adding it was time for the Nobels to modernise.

