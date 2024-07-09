France XI vs Spain: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024 semi-final today

France are giving a sixth different attacking set-up of Euro 2024 a try in tonight’s heavyweight semi-final showdown against Spain.

Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps has continually tinkered with his system in pursuit of goals in Germany, having reached the final four despite their failure to score from open play so far.

Just a Kylian Mbappe penalty has been registered by a French player alongside two own goals for a team which has relied heavily on its defence to make it this far - having only conceded once in five games.

Mbappe’s broken nose, suffered late on in the opening win over Austria, has certainly disrupted their plans as well as the form of their star striker, but even so, it has been a remarkably turgid showing from the two-time European champions and pre-tournament favourites.

Deschamps, however, had already confirmed that the striker would start - and is now confident he is improving. “From a muscular point of view, he'll definitely be on the pitch,” said the France boss on Monday.

“We wanted him to rest up as much as possible. We've done everything we could and I'm convinced Kylian is in a good place. He'll do everything to give 110 per cent [in the game], as will the rest of the group."

Antoine Griezmann is the latest attacker to be dropped against Spain after two underwhelming displays in a diamond formation, which marked his return from already being dropped earlier in the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele impressed off the bench in the quarter-final win over Portugal so he starts, with Mbappe fit to start on the left flank after a knock last time out and Randal Kolo Muani entrusted through the middle once again.

Deschamps has also recalled midfielder Adrien Rabiot after a one-game ban, which sees Eduardo Camavinga drop to the bench.

Otherwise, France are unchanged from their win over Portugal with back-ups Marcus Thuram and Ferland Mendy fit for the bench despite contending with minor injuries in recent days.

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Pavard, Mendy, Camavinga, Giroud, Thuram, Zaire Emery, Fofana, Coman, Clauss, Areola, Konate, Barcola, Griezmann.

Time and date: 8pm BST, Tuesday July 9, 2024

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

TV channel: BBC One