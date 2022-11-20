France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Jeremy Wilson
·7 min read
France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP/Christophe Ena
France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP/Christophe Ena

France’s defence of the World Cup has been dealt a massive blow after Karim Benzema, the recently crowned Ballon d’Or, was ruled out of the entire tournament with a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid legend had attempted to return to full group training on Saturday evening after playing less than 30 minutes during the last month due to a separate muscular injury but broke down while running.

Scans later revealed damage to the left quadricep and, after also missing out when France won the World Cup in 2018, he will play no part in Qatar.

“The whole team shares Karim's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery,” said a statement from the French Football Federation.

France’s preparations have already been severely disrupted by the absence of Paul Pogba, N’golo Kante and Christopher Nkunke, but the loss of Benzema represents the biggest set-back yet.

The 34-year-old was named Ballon d’Or last month after spearheading Madrid’s Champions League triumph earlier this year - his fifth at the club - as well as another La Liga title.

He had also only returned to the French team last year after six years in international exile and, after 44 goals in 46 games last season for Madrid, had also scored 10 goals in 16 games on his international return.

Benzema said that he needed to withdraw from the tournament so that the France squad was not weakened. "In my life I have never given up but I have to think about the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our squad have a good World Cup," he said. "Thank you for all your messages of support.”

The loss of Benzema represents a major wider blow for the tournament. Sadio Mane, who was the runner up to Benzema in the Ballon d’Or, has already been ruled for Senegal.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud is likely to start for France in Benzema’s absence alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack. Giroud is only one short of his 50th international goal and France manager Didier Deschamps’s options also include Antoine Griezmann, who has 42 international goals.

Having spent the first three days in Qatar largely training with Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, Benzema had only joined up with group training for the first time on Saturday evening.

They had both come through the initial warm-up in front of the media unscathed, but Benzema then broke down once the session went behind closed doors.

Varane remains a doubt for France's opening match of the tournament against Australia on Tuesday.

Can Giroud break Thierry Henry’s scoring record?

While Olivier Giroud will go down as the striker who won the World Cup without having a shot on target, four years on from his triumph he has a very different record in his sights.

At 36 years old, he accepts this will be the last time he features at the biggest tournament on the planet and this time he is within sight of becoming France’s greatest goalscorer, two away from Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals.

That he is even in Didier Deschamps’ squad was an uncertainty when he was left out for Nations League games in June, despite playing an important role in AC Milan winning the Scudetto in his first season in Italy after almost a decade in the Premier League.

With Arsenal and Chelsea he may not have been loved as other players, yet every Eden Hazard or Alexis Sanchez at their peak needs a Giroud, occupying centre-backs and creating room for the showstoppers.

It is no different for France with Kylian Mbappe now benefitting, although their relationship has not been straightforward. Their biggest star was upset with Giroud at the European Championships over talking in public about not getting service.

But the issue appeared to be buried in September with Mbappe talking about “freedom” against Austria playing alongside Giroud, now back in the squad and playing his way towards a seat on the plane to Qatar.

“Sure, I accept that,” said Giroud, speaking at France’s training base at Al Sadd SC Stadium. “I have a profile that is an attacking profile and as in English we say a target man, all along my career other players have liked playing with me. It’s like a relay system.

“In that match we played really well together. For him it’s something he likes, to lean on me and to evolve in those kind of actions, that is where my characteristics help. With Kylian, it’s always nice to hear Kylian talk nice about you, so it’s great for what comes next.”

France World Cup 2022 squad

France announced their 25-man squad on November 9, and named five Premier League starters: William Saliba, who has contributed to Arsenal's dazzling form this season, Raphael Varane, Alphonse Areola, Ibrahima Konate, and captain Hugo Lloris.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram, (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Who are their key players?

Hugo Lloris has been one of France’s most crucial players since the turn of the century and will likely become the nation’s most-capped player in Qatar.

At the ripe old age of 35, the Spurs goalkeeper has captained his country since 2012 and his experience as well as his reliability will be vital for Les Bleus.

France’s preparations have been severely disrupted by the absence of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunke, but the loss of Benzema represents the biggest set-back yet.

The 34-year-old was named Ballon d’Or last month after spearheading Madrid’s Champions League triumph earlier this year - his fifth at the club - as well as another La Liga title.

He had also only returned to the French team last year after six years in international exile and, after 44 goals in 46 games last season for Madrid, had also scored 10 goals in 16 games on his international return.

What are France's fixtures?

France will be playing Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

What is France’s World Cup record?

France are defending champions, having beaten Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final at the end of a near faultless run, including victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium.

That was their second World Cup victory following the Zinedine Zidane-inspired triumph, when he scored twice in a 3-0 battering of Brazil in the 1998 final.

However, it was arguably the great midfielder’s head-first assault on Marco Materazzi and subsequent sending off that cost his side in the 2006 final, which Italy went on to win on penalties.

Zinedine Zidane toppled Marco Materazzi with a now-infamous headbutt - Reuters/Peter Schols
Zinedine Zidane toppled Marco Materazzi with a now-infamous headbutt - Reuters/Peter Schols

France boast some of the most talented players in the world and possess a particularly fearsome attack. They should ease through their group yet, while it would be unwise to rule them out of winning it again, France have a history of implosion on the international stage. Additionally, no team has managed back-to-back world titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

What are the latest odds?

Benzema to follow up the Ballon d'Or with the Golden Boot in Qatar? Find the latest top scorer odds here for the Frenchman

France are currently a best price of 7/1 to win the World Cup.

Other leading contenders...

  • Brazil 7/2

  • Argentina 5/1

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 9/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 19

Latest Stories

  • France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

    The Real Madrid striker will play no part in the tournament in Qatar.

  • France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

    Champions France begin the defence of their World Cup crown against Australia without Karim Benzema. Much like in 2018, it is the Socceroos who lie in wait as the first game, although so much has changed since that meeting four years ago. Through a mix of injury and age, Didier Deschamps’ squad look in a much more difficult position now and, while still loaded with talent, also have the dreaded curse of World Cup winners going out in the following group stage to contend with.

  • Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Alessia Russo completes dramatic Women’s Super League comeback

    Alessia Russo completed a dramatic comeback as Manchester United ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League. The clash was one of three fixtures moved to Premier League grounds this weekend and more than 40,000 fans witnessed one of United’s biggest wins and the end of Arsenal’s 14-match winning run in the WSL. Ella Toone deservedly put United ahead late in a first half as the visitors dominated, but Arsenal were level seconds after half-time through Frida Maanum.

  • Why Nepalese migrant workers continue to flock to the Gulf

    As the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, we take a look at the fate of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia, who helped build infrastructure but went home in coffins. We also speak to Swedish investigative journalist Martin Schibbye, who&nbsp;spoke to their families and created alternative football cards with their stories. Finally, we look at how&nbsp;millions of people in India still have no access to clean sanitary facilities, despite a years-long government drive to eradicate open defecation.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:The World Cup of shame? Qatar's human rights record in the spotlight'Here we g-oh': Punctured enthusiasm for the World Cup in QatarDoes FIFA care? Qatar World Cup organisers shrug off boycott calls

  • ‘It’ll be a big equaliser’: Why Qatar 2022 could simply be the set-piece World Cup

    England excelled in this area four years ago but two coaches explain why, this time around, even more nations could increasingly turn to dead balls for success

  • The happiest man on the planet – Marc Skinner delighted with Man Utd late show

    Late goals from Millie Turner and Alessia Russo gave United a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

  • The day Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni cost West Ham the FA Cup

    The conversation is about Lionel Scaloni and Alan Pardew, on the phone from his current base in Greece, is recounting the time he managed the future Argentina coach.

  • How not to defend a World Cup: Reigning champions France must defy history to retain their crown

    Brazil’s 2006 side are the only defending champions to even play in a knockout game this millennium, showing just how difficult it will be for France to win the World Cup in Qatar

  • Cristiano Ronaldo: Will Manchester United terminate his contract over explosive interview? Top sports lawyers give their verdict

    When a football player widely considered to be among the greatest of all time effectively declared war on one of the world's biggest clubs, the fallout was always going to be colossal.

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz